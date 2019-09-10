Michael Anthony Burkes, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Aug. 31, 2019, at the age of 29. Michael is survived by his mother, Merle Burkes; father and stepmother, Robert and Kristen Burkes; paternal grandmother, Gail LeMaster; siblings, Bobby Burkes, Joseph Marple III, Stephanie Hittle, and Matthew Burkes; step-siblings, Faith Manuel, along with Jimmy, Johnny and Joey Duvall; nieces and nephews, Caitlyn, Michael, Layla, Joelle, Britney, Austin, Alyssa, John, and Indra; and his beloved dog Duke. He is preceded in death by grandparents Robert Burkes Sr, Charles Winert Jr, Betty Huls, Stepdad Arthur Devall Jr, and Cousin Seth Hunter. Michael was born on Aug. 7, 1990, in Pensacola, Florida. He graduated from Baton Rouge Marine Institute in 2006. Michael’s passion was creating art and music. He was an amazing guitar player and loved to draw and paint. He worked in construction. Michael was a loving, caring and compassionate person who loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Chapel of God, 30100 Mayer St., Walker, LA, 70785, from 10 a.m. until the service begins at 12:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Paul Toups. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

