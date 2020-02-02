A memorial gathering will be held for Michael Dillon Hankins on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rock Church and World Ministries, located at 20810 Plank Road in Zachary. A reception will immediately follow. Michael, a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, went to his eternal home on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 32. Michael is the son of Rodney Hankins and Vicki Jenkins. Michael enjoyed music, gardening, cooking and family. Michael is survived by his brother, Cory Hankins; his children, Gracie, Dillon and Carver; paternal grandparents, Donald Robert Hankins and Joyce Darlene Russell; and numerous aunts and an uncle. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bill and Barbara Jenkins and his Aunt Laurie Jenkins. Michael, we hold you dear in our hearts and love you. Romans 8:10.
