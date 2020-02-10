Michael Lee Saizan, 69, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home in Denham Springs, LA. He retired after many years of service from Turner Industries. In his spare time, he loved to be fishing. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 1 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Mausoleum, Denham Springs, LA. He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Kenny Spinosa, Suzette Saizan, and Sally and Randy Landry; brother, Perry Saizan; five nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Rotha Saizan; and nephew, Kenneth Spinosa. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

