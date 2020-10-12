Michael Shelton McKenzie, age 68, passed away peacefully with his sister by his side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, while under Hospice care. There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens (Ecclesiastes 3:1). God is able to restore even the most worn-out parts of me. Preceded in death by parents, Gordon Shelton McKenzie and Callie Wiley McKenzie. He is survived by his sister Darlene M. Brou, nephew Landon Brou, niece Chloe Spiker, and his beloved furry friends, Pobby and Otis, and multiple cousins and friends. Our family would like to thank The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their love, care, and support in his final days. (They truly are Angels on earth). In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to, The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Street, Baton Rouge, La. 70806. Arrangements provided by Church Funeral Services and Crematory. Due to Covid- 19, there are no services planned.
