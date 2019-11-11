Mildred Francis Murray Pickell, Nanny to her grandchildren, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on Nov. 9, 2019 at age 85. Following a devastating stroke, Mildred, a longtime resident of Denham Springs, died peacefully in the care of The Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. Born April 27, 1934 in Watson, LA, Mildred was the second of eight children to Robert E. Murray of Melville, LA, and Daisy Carroll Murray of Watson. Her marriage to Kenneth Eugene Pickell of Grand Rapids, MI, was blessed with two children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Mildred has three brothers – Robert E. Murray, Jr. (Naomi), John Patrick Murray (Carol) and Thomas Michael “Mickey” Murray (Carla) and is the oldest of five girls – Esther Murray Ricks (Joe), Patsy “Pat” Murray McCoy (James “Jim”), Margaret Murray Boyd (Al) and Mary Murray Hughes (Gerald). She is preceded in death by her adoring husband Ken, her parents and older brother Robert of Loveland, CO. Mildred is survived by her son Gary (Debbie), daughter Peggy, grandchildren Josh and Claudia, Blayne, Alyssa and Blaise, great grandchildren Kaden Louis, Addison Marie and Ann Wallace, brothers John and Mickey, sisters Esther, Pat, Margaret and Mary. Although very private, there has been no more passionate an advocate – No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy. A young unknown hippie girl handing out flowers at the entrance of the A&P in 1974 can testify to this – Mildred spent 20 minutes pressing the young lady to learn if her mother knew of her whereabouts. A retiree of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety/State Police, her work family has been a constant blessing in her life. Mildred’s coworkers have always provided love and support whenever life has happened. Special thanks to Harvest Manor Nursing Home, the physicians, nurses and staff of Ochsner Hospital, The Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice for the loving care delivered during the final days of her life. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9:00am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary gift to assist someone in need. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cynthia Perkins faces two judges on first day of hearings, one closed to public
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court
- First steps of Juban Road widening begin as Walker starts utility relocation
- Denham Springs native Chase Tyler to sing national anthem prior to Saints-Panthers football game Nov. 24
- School Superintendent Joe Murphy issues statement amid Attorney General investigation
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges
- Dennis Perkins moved to Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility to await trial
- Arctic air bringing freezing temps for Livingston Parish starting late Tuesday night
- FOOTBALL | Conides confirms Friday's game at Scotlandville will be final one at Denham Springs
- Livingston Parish District Attorney recuses himself from Perkins proceedings; hearings set for next week
Images
Videos
Commented
- ‘A monstrous act’ | Sheriff Jason Ard responds to criticism against office’s handling of former lieutenant at center of criminal case against children (4)
- Jason Ard talks Perkins trial, rumors with the Livingston Parish News (4)
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges (3)
- Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, Denham Springs Police Department says (2)
- OPINION | Fred Mulhearn: commentary (2)
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday (1)
- Police union posts billboard in Denham Springs depicting officer pay stub; offers no context (1)
- What is a Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan and why is it important? (1)
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard talks Perkins' arrest, rumors surrounding (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11Free
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12Free
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
- Updated
Debra Lynn Brekeen McAllister, 62, went to be with her Lord an…
- Updated
Mildred Francis Murray Pickell, Nanny to her grandchildren, jo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.