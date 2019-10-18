Mildred “Joesy” Minvielle Snelgrove
Buy Now

Mildred “Joesy” Minvielle Snelgrove

Mildred “Joesy” Minvielle Snelgrove, 73, of Satsuma, LA, gained her angel’s wings on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Joesy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman "Poochie" Snelgrove; her parents, Bernard James and Mary Rose Minvielle; and her brother, George Minvielle. She is survived by her children, Angela Mayfield, Laura Turnbull, and Rebecca Snelgrove; 11 grandchildren, Mandi, Megan, Josh, Tyler, Shi'Ann, Jessica, Tiffany, Kristian, Robert, Ronnie, and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren, Shawn, Zoey, Josie, Alice, Rex, Asher, and Natalie; and her brothers, Jimmy and Pam Minvielle and Raymond and Juanita Minville. Pallbearers are Joshua Mayfield, Kristian Montgomery, John Caruthers, Matt Hawkinson, Ron Skorokov and Curtis Ray Scott. Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 28250 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, LA. Burial services will follow at Old Red Oak Cemetery in Livingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted to help with funeral and burial expenses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.