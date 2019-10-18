Mildred “Joesy” Minvielle Snelgrove, 73, of Satsuma, LA, gained her angel’s wings on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Joesy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman "Poochie" Snelgrove; her parents, Bernard James and Mary Rose Minvielle; and her brother, George Minvielle. She is survived by her children, Angela Mayfield, Laura Turnbull, and Rebecca Snelgrove; 11 grandchildren, Mandi, Megan, Josh, Tyler, Shi'Ann, Jessica, Tiffany, Kristian, Robert, Ronnie, and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren, Shawn, Zoey, Josie, Alice, Rex, Asher, and Natalie; and her brothers, Jimmy and Pam Minvielle and Raymond and Juanita Minville. Pallbearers are Joshua Mayfield, Kristian Montgomery, John Caruthers, Matt Hawkinson, Ron Skorokov and Curtis Ray Scott. Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 28250 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, LA. Burial services will follow at Old Red Oak Cemetery in Livingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted to help with funeral and burial expenses.
