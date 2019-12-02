Myrtle (Betty) O. Windham passed away Monday, Nov. 25, at LaPlantation Retirement Center at the age of 95. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. Betty loved to cook, was an avid reader, and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Windham; a grandson, Tod Windham; and an infant grandson. She is survived by her three children, Steve and his wife Ray, Jan Brown and husband Keith, Carol Hudson and her husband Harry. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to her caregiver, Brendyia Lewis of God's Sent Home Care. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, Nat’l Center, 7272 Greenville, TX, 75231.

