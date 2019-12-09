Nathan G. "Nay Nay" McMorris, a resident of Livingston, passed away at his home of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 64. Visitation will be held at Midway Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation on Monday will resume at 9 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m and burial will follow in Blount Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Betty McMorris, son Henry McMorris, brother Bobby Joe McMorris, two sisters Melinda Breaud and husband Rodney and Daphne Leger and husband Randy, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Marie McMorris, and his wife Hazel McMorris. He loved to turtle fish, gardening and carpentry work. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.