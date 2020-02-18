Nathan Monroe Raymond, age 16, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Nathan was a student at Holden High School where he proudly served as number 33 on the basketball team. He was a star athlete who absolutely loved being a Holden Rocket and is well known for his relentless blue-collar work ethic. Nathan was such an outgoing person who had a smile that could light up a room. He was a true gentleman with a gentle soul and could make friends with just about anyone. Nathan enjoyed being outside and liked to go hunting with his Uncle Derek and hang out with his friends. He was an exceptional young man who left an enormous impact on those who knew him. Nathan will always be remembered as a loving son, caring brother, and honest friend. Nathan is survived by his mother, Haley Wascom; stepfather, Tony Bennett Jr.; twin sister, Naitlyn Raymond; brother, Mason Raymond; grandparents, Karen Wascom, Garvin Wascom, and Philip and Debbie Raymond; great-grandmother, Maw Maw Tina Weaver; aunts, Stephanie and Laura; special aunt and uncle, Dewitt and Theresa Effler; special cousin, Blayne Daniels; girlfriend, Kacey Breithaupt; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many honorary grandparents. He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Raymond; aunt, Wendy Daniels; cousin, Boogie Effler; and special aunt and uncle, Tammy and Mikey McManus. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holden High School, as well as the entire community of Holden, for all of their continuous love and support through this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, 12012 Hwy. 190 West, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Bro. Bobby Ready and Bro. Russell Hinson will officiate and interment will follow in James Chapel Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
