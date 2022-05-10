Nick Tullier

Nick Tullier

Nick Tullier passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge at the age of 46 with his loving family by his side. Nick was a Cpl. with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office serving as a Motorman. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Pastor Marcus Smith. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. Nick is survived by his sons, Trenton Tullier (and fiance’ Hannah) and Gage Tullier. Also survived by his parents, James and Mary Tullier.; brothers Jamie Tullier (and wife Kelly) and Shannon Tullier (and wife Amy); nephews Danny, Brendan, Tyler, Rylan, and Jared Tullier; paternal grandmother Mary Tullier; and his precious Fur Baby, Noel. He was preceded in death by his uncle Randy Tullier, paternal grandfather Herman Tullier, and maternal grandparents Allen and Nadine Henderson. He was an Honorary Member of Motor Officers for Christ. Nick was a big supporter of St. Jude Dream Day Foundation serving as the Dream Day Foundation coordinator for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office. He also worked on the Fishing Galore fundraiser that’s part of Dream Day Foundation. Nick absolutely enjoyed working with the children of St. Jude, it was definitely his passion. He especially loved spending time with his boys, going on cruises, relaxing at the beach with fruity umbrella drinks, Mardi Gras, LSU games, and Disney. Nick had a passion for outdoor cooking. Prankster Extraordinaire was part of his forte. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Nick, loved him. His infectious laugh, enormous heart, and determination was unmatched. Nick will be missed by all who knew him. He was and is truly a Hero. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Nick Tullier Strong Foundation, P.O. Box 256, Livingston, LA 70754. Please sign our online registry book at www.sealefuneral.com.

