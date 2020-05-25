Nicky Robert Babineau

Nicky Robert Babineau

Nicky Robert Babineau, a native of Hinton, West Virginia, and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, for many years, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Kaye Babineau; his children, Kim Perkins (Brad) and Robbie Babineau (Amy); his brother, Eddie Boeker; and grandchildren, Carley and Caleb Babineau. Nicky was preceded in death by his parents, Edith Evelyn Carlson and Robert Neville Babineau. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA, on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Due to current state mandates by Gov. Edwards concerning Covid-19, the capacity for the building is allowed at 25 percent. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made in Nicky's name to your favorite charity. The family also would like to thank the staff at Ochsner Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospice for caring for Nicky.

