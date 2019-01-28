Noah Kyle Sittig, the beautiful son of Triston Michael and Katelyn McKenzie Sittig and brother to Easton Michael Sittig of Denham Springs, was born into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 15, 2019, at Texas Children’s Hospital. Noah was born at 31 weeks, weighing 4 lbs and 14 oz and measuring 15 1/8 inches in length. Noah had a rare Congenital Heart Defect. Though he was never able to spend time with us on Earth, he touched thousands of lives and will continue to touch many more in the future with his historic contribution to the medical field on this defect. Noah will live forever in our hearts. Noah is survived by grandparents, Ricky and April McKenzie of Walker, Michael Sittig and girlfriend Kelly Simmons of Gonzales, and Mark and Stacey Oxley of Denham Springs; great-grandparents, Robert and Pat McKenzie of Walker, Jimmy and Mary Singletary of Shreveport, Diane Herbster of Newark, DE, Bonnie Sittig, of Chester, TX, and Larry and Sheila Lee of Denham Springs; aunt, Madison McKenzie of Walker; uncles, Hayden McKenzie of Walker and Brad Santangelo of Denham Springs; great-great-grandmothers, Francis McKenzie of Sturgis, MS and Vivian Skinner of Newark, DE. Noah is also survived by numerous special great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, George Sittig of Chester, TX. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation at Christ’s Community Church 26574 Juban Road, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery in Walker. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
