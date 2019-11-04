Nolan Dean Naquin passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 80. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired newspaper pressman. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Grace Community Bible Church in Denham Springs from 11:30 a.m. until religious services at 12:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Tim Boswell. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary. Survived by his wife Patricia Dianne Townsend Naquin; sister, Mary Ann Forcht. Preceded in death by his parents, Nolan Adam Naquin and Annie Marie Wilson Naquin; son, Adam Lee Naquin. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

