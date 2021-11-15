Norma Carson Sadowski, 81, of Denham Springs, LA., passed on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Born July 22, 1940 in Wildsville, LA. Attended school in Jena. Preceded in death by her husband John Sadowski of Romulus, Michigan; parents Roy and Elsie Carson of Ferriday, LA; Brother and sister-in-law Lamar and Marie Carson. Survived by son and daughter-in-law Ronnie and Jamie Coon; grandchildren Ryan Coon and wife Sandy; Holly Coon; great-grandchildren Rayleigh, Aeriel, Wyatt, Brady, Wesley, AriAnnah, BriElla, and Gabriel, great-great-grandchildren Aiden, Hadleigh and Kollin; her sister and brother-in-law Francis and Larry Poston, both of Jena. Grave site service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday November 19th, 2021 at Jena Cemetery U.S. Hwy. 84 (east of Jena). We will be gathering after the service at Life Church LaSalle 1269 Justiss Street, Trout, LA, 71371, to share memories and have a light meal with family and friends.

