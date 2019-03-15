Norma Nadeau age 75 “went home” on March 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Robert Nadeau, and her only sibling, John Wingo. She is also survived by her four children, Larry, Theresa, Freda, and Crissie. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Agape Baptist Church on Monday, March 18, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.