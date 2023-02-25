Oma Jean Cogley Teixeira, age 83, passed on February 18 in Nederland, TX. Graduated from DSHS in 1957. Survived by a sister Sherian Cogley Devall, two daughters Carlene and Shannon, four grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by her husband Joe Teixeira and parents Homer & Ruby Cogley. Funeral arrangements are being done by Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX.

