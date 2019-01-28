Ouida Mae Hull Varnado passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, on Jan. 9, 2019, at the age of 69. Ouida was born on May 17, 1949, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She married her best friend 20 years ago, David A. Varnado. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur J. DuVall, Jr. Together, they have three children. Ouida is survived by her husband, David A. Varnado; children, Joey DuVall, and his fiancé Marlys Johnson, Jimmy W. DuVall and wife Amanda, Johnny R. DuVall and fiancé Catrina Anderson; grandchildren, Carl Allen DuVall, and Blade Auther DuVall; numerous step-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; brothers, Donnie Hull, wife Janice of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Wayne Hull, wife Betty of Walker, Louisiana, and Randy Hull of Walker, Louisiana; sisters, Mavis Bond of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Sandra Badon of St. Amant, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, father Carl Allen Hull, mother Grace Holston Hull; brother, Carlton Allen Hull; sister-in-law, Eva Marie. Ouida was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLIn & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Walker, Louisiana. A graveside service will be conducted by Heath Joseph Hebert at Grays Creek Baptist Church, located at 21039 LA-16 Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726 on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 1 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
