Pamela Faye Hickey, 72, of Summit, MS., passed away on September 28, 2021, at SMRMC in McComb, MS. Visitation will be Saturday October 2, 2021 from 1:00 PM until services at 3 p.m. at Montpelier Baptist Church in Montpelier, LA. Rev. Jessie White will officiate and burial will be in Montpelier cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements. Pamela was born in New Orleans, LA, on November 8, 1948, to the late William J. and Dorothy Hammitt Hickey. Pamela retired as an insurance agent having worked for Freddy Carter for numerous years in Greensburg, LA. She was also an active member of Pine Grove Baptist church in Pine Grove, LA. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her loved ones, reading and doing puzzles. She loved to read all types of books, but her favorite book to read was her bible. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Timothy J. Hickey. She is survived by one brother, Patrick Hickey (Mary); three nieces Shannon H. Roberts (Michael), Caitlin Hickey and Colleen Hickey; three nephews Ryan Hickey, Matt Hickey and Sean Hickey; great-nieces and nephews Macee Falgout and Corey Falgout, Logan Wiley and Kameron Wiley. Pallbearers will be Logan Willey, Kameron Willey, Corey Falgout, Michael Roberts, William Scott Dykes, Bryan Dykes and Ryan Hickey. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
