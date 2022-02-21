Pamela Vancel Owens was reunited with the love of her life Thomas Edward Owens on January 18, 2022. She was a resident of Walker and had been the manager of Live Oak Pharmacy from 2000 through 2015 when she retired due to health reasons. She is survived by her children Sharon Pellhum, Sarah Ducote, Charles Pellhum, Samuel Owens, son-in-laws Noe Alvarado and Shannon Ducote, grandchildren Noah Pellhum, Cayden Owens, Kimia Hajinejad, Emmarie Ducote, siblings Iva Everett, Patti Vancel, Donna and Spencer Vancel, Lance Vancel. She is preceded in death by her parents Emmit Edger Vancel and Sharon Henrietta Harrelson, brothers Stacy Vancel, Lee Vancel, Al Vancel and sister Guyla Fountain. Pamela was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister. Please join us in a celebration of life at Watson Community Center Sunday February 27th at 2:00 pm at 35065 Old Hwy. LA 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cynthia Perkins accepts plea deal, agrees to testify against ex-husband
- Week-long Mardi Gras break highlights 2022-23 LPPS school calendar
- Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court, receives 41 years in prison
- Krewe of Denham Springs to roll out the red carpet in return of Mardi Gras parade
- Walker man receives 30 years in prison, subject to chemical castration for sexual abuse of 12-year-old
- Melanie Curtin’s attorney requests new trial, citing ‘improprieties’ in jury deliberations
- Donna Lynn Riddle
- Lawyer for Cynthia Perkins files for continuance after ‘exculpatory evidence’ comes to light
- SILVER ALERT | Livingston Parish Sheriff, State Police searching Juban Crossing area for missing elderly man
- Two more arrested in connection to armed robbery of elderly Holden man
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Demolition begins for Yellow Jacket Stadium | Photo Gallery
- MARDI GRAS | Krewe of Denham Springs rolls in 2022 | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Chalmette at Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- LPPS Talented Arts Program presents ‘Little Women’ | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker rallies for 59-44 win over Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle tops Avoyelles in thrilling overtime playoff opener, 54-53 | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Bogalusa at Albany | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | St. Helena at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker storms to 73-37 win over Natchitoches Central to start playoffs | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Economic Development Council honors former sheriff | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court, receives 41 years in prison (1)
- Doyle High's homecoming parade rolls through streets of Livingston | Photo Gallery (1)
- OPINION | Increasing taxes only increases our problems (1)
- OPINION | App “Antitrust” bill attacks property rights (1)
- High-ranking Walker police official arrested on domestic violence-related charge (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Bogalusa at Albany | Photo Gallery (1)
- LPSO: Two arrested in connection to two armed robberies in Denham Springs area (1)
- Maxie Mae Fairburn McLin (1)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge over the weekend, LDH figures show (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.