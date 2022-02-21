Pamela Vancel Owens

Pamela Vancel Owens

Pamela Vancel Owens was reunited with the love of her life Thomas Edward Owens on January 18, 2022. She was a resident of Walker and had been the manager of Live Oak Pharmacy from 2000 through 2015 when she retired due to health reasons. She is survived by her children Sharon Pellhum, Sarah Ducote, Charles Pellhum, Samuel Owens, son-in-laws Noe Alvarado and Shannon Ducote, grandchildren Noah Pellhum, Cayden Owens, Kimia Hajinejad, Emmarie Ducote, siblings Iva Everett, Patti Vancel, Donna and Spencer Vancel, Lance Vancel. She is preceded in death by her parents Emmit Edger Vancel and Sharon Henrietta Harrelson, brothers Stacy Vancel, Lee Vancel, Al Vancel and sister Guyla Fountain. Pamela was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister. Please join us in a celebration of life at Watson Community Center Sunday February 27th at 2:00 pm at 35065 Old Hwy. LA 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706.

