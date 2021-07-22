Pansy Joy McAlister Marler

Pansy was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and became a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Family and friends of Pansy would describe her to be an extremely independent, strong and fierce woman with a kind and sweet heart. Pansy was a long-time seamstress at Quick and Handy Dry Cleaners. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Pansy was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Marler (Susan), Dean Marler (TamraSue), Joe Marler (Tima); sisters, Janice Morgan and Charlene Ross; brothers, Patrick McAlister (Evelyn) and Donald McAlister (Sandy); grandchildren, Victor Marler, Jeremy Marler (Tracy), Dean Marler, Alicia Drayton (Steven), April Marler, Deana Marler, Kaci Marler and Joy Marler; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Pansy is preceded in death by her husband, Erman Earl Marler, Jr.; parents, Wiley and Addie McAlister; sisters, Theresa Durr, Brenda McAlister, Juanita Thompson; brothers, Wiley, Jr., Douglas, Lonnie, Michael, and Keith McAlister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Prairieville Cemetery in Prairieville, Louisiana.

