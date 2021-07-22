Pansy Joy McAlister Marler

Pansy was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and became a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Family and friends of Pansy would describe her to be an extremely independent, strong and fierce woman with a kind and sweet heart. Pansy was a long-time seamstress at Quick and Handy Dry Cleaners. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Pansy was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Marler (Susan), Dean Marler (TamraSue), Joe Marler (Tima); sisters, Janice Morgan and Charlene Ross; brothers, Patrick McAlister (Evelyn) and Donald McAlister (Sandy); grandchildren, Victor Marler, Jeremy Marler (Tracy), Dean Marler, Alicia Drayton (Steven), April Marler, Deana Marler, Kaci Marler and Joy Marler; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Pansy is preceded in death by her husband, Erman Earl Marler, Jr.; parents, Wiley and Addie McAlister; sisters, Theresa Durr, Brenda McAlister, Juanita Thompson; brothers, Wiley, Jr., Douglas, Lonnie, Michael, and Keith McAlister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Prairieville Cemetery in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police: Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash
- Authorities arrest two after traffic stop leads to discovery of $22K in drugs, cash
- Daughter of sheriff’s deputy slain in 2016 shooting raising money for bullet-proof vests
- Livingston Parish school system holding watch party for Albany Middle’s Principal of the Year finalist
- Authorities searching for 21-year-old wanted for attempted second-degree murder, other charges
- BASEBALL | Former Live Oak catcher Priester headed to LSU
- First responders rescue stranded tubers after ‘strong current’ on Amite River
- Authorities renew call for help identifying hit-and-run suspect, say victim is ‘fighting for her life’
- BASEBALL | Coaching veterans Soileau, Broussard forming baseball club for young players
- Leaders urge residents to ‘take precautions’ as state enters fourth COVID-19 surge
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Community honors fallen officers on five-year anniversary of attack on law enforcement | Photo Gallery
- BASKETBALL | Holden Basketball Camp | Photo gallery
- Benefit concert held for late Elvis Presley tribute artist | Photo Gallery
- Procession held in downtown Baton Rouge for late Gov. Edwin Edwards | Photo Gallery
- Leadership Livingston Class of 2021 recognized | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak High continues seven-on-seven play | Photo Gallery
- TRACK & FIELD | Yellow Jacket Running Camp | Photo Gallery
- Town of Livingston celebrates Independence Day | Photo Gallery
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.