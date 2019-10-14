Patricia Ann Foster passed away on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Lady of The Lake Hospital, surrounded by her friends and loving family. She was 74 years old. Pat was born on Aug. 23, 1945, at the Naval Air Station Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, to William Gerwig and Mary Alice Lassey (Thompson). She attended high school at Escambia High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Billy Joe (BJ) Foster on Oct. 8, 1962. They raised three children, Billy, Larry, and Gene. She lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before moving to Denham Springs and finally to Walker, Louisiana. Pat was well known for her love of animals. She kept and raised birds, dogs, and cats throughout her life. She had a passion for gardening and shared that love with several friends and family. Pat delighted in travelling and going out to visit. She also enjoyed socializing, playing card games, and watching western movies. She was known for her love of her children and grandchildren and always had a ready smile and hug for them. Pat was preceded in death by her father, William Gerwig; her grandparents, Walter B Hawthorne and Nettie Hawthorne; brothers-in-law, Carl Dean Foster and his wife Katie, and Erby Gene Foster; and her daughter-in-law Tressie Foster. She is survived by her husband, BJ Foster; her mother, Mary Alice Lassey; her brother, Don Lassey and her twin sister, Mary Ann Foster; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Hawkins and husband Pat, Charlotte Thomas and husband Jerry and Eleanor Foster. She also leaves behind three sons, Bill, Larry and Gene Foster; three daughters-in-law, Nicole, Devon, and Charlotte; as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitations will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, with the service to follow immediately after at Seale Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Taylor Faucheux crowned 2019 Walker High homecoming queen
- I PANICKED, SHE PANICKED | Zip tie choked victim, murder defendant says in police video
- BESE District 6 candidates pro-teacher, anti-Common Core
- Uno Dos Tacos pushing for Oct. 16 open date; city council approves beer and daiquiri sales
- BR man sought in slaying of Watson woman
- Denham Springs High names Kaitlyn McLaughlin 2019 homecoming queen
- NO RUNOFF | After nearly $1 million spent on Senate District 13 race, J. Rogers Pope claims (slim) outright victory
- CAMPAIGN FINANCE | Ethics complaint in District 2 race shows two suspect donors
- RUNNING FOR OFFICE | Greg Spiers: Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 6
- RUNNING FOR OFFICE | Teresa Kenny: Louisiana treasurer
Images
Videos
Commented
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO (3)
- Massive fire at Mo-Dad Utilities in Denham Springs requires over seven departments to tame (2)
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- Birth Announcement: Mica Rayden Lambert (1)
- COUNCIL FORUM | District 6 candidates say drainage the top issue (1)
- Parish council approves expansion of Ward II Water (1)
- Process to demolish 'Wet City Hall' could take next step Monday; flood recovery continues for Denham (1)
- FOOTBALL | Bonura filling multiple roles for Bulldogs (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- I PANICKED, SHE PANICKED | Zip tie choked victim, murder defendant says in police video (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Oct 14Free
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14Free
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14Free
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14Free
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15Free
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.