Patricia Ann Foster passed away on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Lady of The Lake Hospital, surrounded by her friends and loving family. She was 74 years old. Pat was born on Aug. 23, 1945, at the Naval Air Station Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, to William Gerwig and Mary Alice Lassey (Thompson). She attended high school at Escambia High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Billy Joe (BJ) Foster on Oct. 8, 1962. They raised three children, Billy, Larry, and Gene. She lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before moving to Denham Springs and finally to Walker, Louisiana. Pat was well known for her love of animals. She kept and raised birds, dogs, and cats throughout her life. She had a passion for gardening and shared that love with several friends and family. Pat delighted in travelling and going out to visit. She also enjoyed socializing, playing card games, and watching western movies. She was known for her love of her children and grandchildren and always had a ready smile and hug for them. Pat was preceded in death by her father, William Gerwig; her grandparents, Walter B Hawthorne and Nettie Hawthorne; brothers-in-law, Carl Dean Foster and his wife Katie, and Erby Gene Foster; and her daughter-in-law Tressie Foster. She is survived by her husband, BJ Foster; her mother, Mary Alice Lassey; her brother, Don Lassey and her twin sister, Mary Ann Foster; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Hawkins and husband Pat, Charlotte Thomas and husband Jerry and Eleanor Foster. She also leaves behind three sons, Bill, Larry and Gene Foster; three daughters-in-law, Nicole, Devon, and Charlotte; as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitations will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, with the service to follow immediately after at Seale Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.