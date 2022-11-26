Patricia Ann Philpot

Patricia Ann Philpot

“The name of the Lord is a strong tower: The righteous runneth into it, and is safe,” Proverbs 18:10. Patricia Ann Philpot went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Denham Springs at the age of 91. She was born in Sheridan, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Cross Truth Church, Satsuma on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 1:00 PM until religious services at 2:00 PM conducted by Pastor Wayne Mack. Burial will follow in the Springfield City Cemetery. She is survived by daughters, Delanea Harrell (Mark) and Cheryl Carline (Ernest); son, Darryl Philpot; sister, Arlene Rothman; grandchildren, Gabriel Harrell, Dustin Harrell, Chris Philpot, Patrick Lejeune, Janina Minivielle and Kami Harrell; great-grandchildren, Kailey Daigre, Kendall Harrell, Jaycie Guy, Brylie Guy, Gabe Philpot, Kailyn Philpot and Jocelyn Philpot. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Norris Philpot; parents, Hubert Smith and Fannie Lang Smith; sister, Betty Pope; brothers. Ray and Roy Smith; newborn son, Gregory Philpot. She was a member of Cross Truth Church in Satsuma. Patricia was and avid gardener and loved being with her family. Memorial donations may be made to Cross Truth Church.

