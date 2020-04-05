Patricia Joann Satterfield

Patricia Joann Satterfield

Patricia Joann Satterfield, age 58, of Maurepas, Louisiana, unexpectedly gained her wings on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 29 years although together many more, Terry L. Satterfield; two daughters, Kathy T. Plummer and Savanna Satterfield Pourciau; three sons, John Thibodeaux, Devin and Dakota Satterfield; eight grandkids; her sister, Melody Toups; and her brother, Richard Wright. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice King; father, Richard Wright; and sister, Janice Reynolds. A small memorial to celebrate her life will be held at the family home on April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. A huge celebration of her life will be held one once it’s safe for everyone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.