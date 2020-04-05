Patricia Joann Satterfield, age 58, of Maurepas, Louisiana, unexpectedly gained her wings on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 29 years although together many more, Terry L. Satterfield; two daughters, Kathy T. Plummer and Savanna Satterfield Pourciau; three sons, John Thibodeaux, Devin and Dakota Satterfield; eight grandkids; her sister, Melody Toups; and her brother, Richard Wright. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice King; father, Richard Wright; and sister, Janice Reynolds. A small memorial to celebrate her life will be held at the family home on April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. A huge celebration of her life will be held one once it’s safe for everyone.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor says that mitigation and social distancing could last "a while," including summer and fall
- First Livingston Parish resident to die from novel coronavirus identified
- Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting April 4
- Louisiana receives a ‘D’ in Unacast’s ‘social distancing scoreboard’
- ‘We don’t want to do that’ | A closure of Livingston Parish waterways may be necessary if people don't comply with ban on large gatherings, parish president says
- Livingston Parish president confirms first resident to have died from novel coronavirus
- ATHLETICS | LHSAA still hoping to hold spring championships
- ‘You must protect your flock’ | Watson man protests outside of Life Tabernacle Church, whose pastor continues to hold service amid coronavirus pandemic
- Livingston Parish schools to ‘fully cooperate’ with governor’s intentions to extend ‘stay at home’ order through April 30, superintendent says
- OUT, BUT NOT ABOUT | Marshal Shumate returns from coronavirus battle, pleads with residents to stay home
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 3, 2020!
- PODCAST | Congressman Graves discusses CARES Act, 'stay at home' order
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 31, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 2, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 1, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 30, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 18, 2020!
- PODCAST | Talking Coronavirus, health care with Sen. Bill Cassidy
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 27, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 19, 2020!
Collections
Commented
- Harvard professor explains importance social distancing, 'flattening the curve' (5)
- Governor says 'Emergency Alert' system will be used to update residents on COVID-19 (2)
- Unemployment claims spike to 119,000, 3,066 claims from Livingston Parish, workforce commission says (1)
- ‘An earthly angel’ | Mother of deaf child praises first responder who arrived and spoke sign language during seizure (1)
- SOFTBALL | Jones' home run, Olivier's three-hitter help Doyle shut out Walker, 6-0 (1)
- SOFTBALL | Lady Jackets experience their share of growing pains in suspended season (1)
- ‘First the flood, now this’ | Livingston Parish Class of 2020 starts, ends high school in ‘unimaginable’ circumstances with Great Flood, coronavirus (1)
- Livingston Parish Library to close all facilities beginning March 21 (1)
- East Baton Rouge Council drops tax exemption request for Lakes at Juban Crossing off agenda (1)
- Ward 2 Marshal Joe Shumate in hospital care for coronavirus (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8Free
- Updated
Corine “Fred” Bankston McLin, of Satsuma, passed away peaceful…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.