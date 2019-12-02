Paul “Brandon” Poplin, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, at the age of 34. Brandon grew up in Baton Rouge, LA, and moved to Tampa, FL, in 2000. He graduated from Sickles High School in Tampa, FL, Class of 2003. He began playing music in his teens and was an active member of the Noise Music scene for many years, first in Tampa, then nationally. He created numerous solo and group projects with his friends at Tampa’s Cephia Street Records and toured the U.S. extensively throughout his early twenties. In 2009, he met the love of his life, Katie Slaughter Poplin, and in 2010, they welcomed the arrival of their son, Julius. Brandon dedicated himself to life as a family man. He began working at Safelite Auto Glass and rapidly established himself as a top-performing technician, and became quality manager for the Baton Rouge market. He loved fishing and cheering his son’s soccer team. He, Katie, and Julius also shared a love of water, and spent many happy days together on the beach. Over the course of his life, Brandon encountered and impacted many people for the better. He became known for his mature judgement, quiet wisdom, and patient perseverance when faced with the most difficult of situations. This handsome, talented, funny and kind man is dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Katie Slaughter Poplin and 9-year-old son, Julius Brandon Poplin; parents, Paul and Mary Poplin and Tanya and Saul Portillo; siblings, Kathryn Michelle Poplin, Melissa Seidule (husband Jesse), Haley McKey, David McKey, Jacob Portillo (wife Shari), Josiah Portillo; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Elaine Slaughter; brother-in-law, Stuart Slaughter (wife Leslie); in addition to a large extended family and many friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Minnie Estelle LaCour Carter, Johnie Carter, Jack Kenneth and Annie Poplin. Brandon’s family is grateful for the care of Dr. Daniel LaVie of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and the oncology unit nursing staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Rabenhorst Funeral East in charge of arrangements, (225) 272-9950.
