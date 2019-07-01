“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Tim. 4:7-8. Paul E. Kelly, Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully, Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family in Denham Springs, LA. Paul worked many years as an ironworker and was a member of the Local Union #623. He loved to cook and shared his well-known talent as a jambalaya cook by serving as the president of the Friendship Community Benefit Center, providing for many across his parish. He also loved to be outdoors gardening, cutting grass, working with his tomato plants or hunting and fishing. But his true joy was his family and Jesus and serving them both. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA on Monday, July 1, from 5-8 p.m. and will resume at Amite Baptist Church, on Tuesday, July 2, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Amite Baptist Church Cemetery, Denham Springs. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Connie Curtis Kelly; children, Paul Kelly, Jr. and Amber Kelly Lagarrigue and husband Reynold; grandchildren, Shane Kelly and wife Candace, Stacey Sutton and husband Bobby, and Jamie Kelly; great-grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Kate Kelly, Titus and Wyatt Sutton; and sister, Elaine Kelly Quirk; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his daughter, JoAnne Kelly Hammond; parents, W.B. and Addie Kelly; and brothers, Harold, Wilbert, W.B. Jr, Ernest, Bobby, and Douglas Kelly. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
