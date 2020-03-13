Peggy Ann McDonald Billiot

Peggy Ann McDonald Billiot went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020, at the age of 68. She was a native of Springfield and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. She is survived by her children and spouses, Laurie and Wade Martin of Livingston, LA, Mandy and Christopher Newlands of Houston, TX, and Kenneth and Jenny Waugh of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Trent “TJ”, Balyx, Luke, and Jillian Martin, Lathan, Evan, and Aubrey Newlands; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Lou McDonald. She is also survived by her husband, Mark Billiot of Denham Springs. Peggy enjoyed collecting ceramics and loved roses. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents Dallas and Effie McDonald; grandson, Hayden Reid-Waugh; and sister, Brenda Lea. Donations in memoriam should be sent to 24240 S. Frost Road, Livingston, LA, 70754. The memorial services will be held at Fundamental Baptist Church in Livingston on March 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. conducted by Pastor Rusty Silvertooth.

