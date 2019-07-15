Perry Wayne Cowart, age 76, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond. He was known for his knowledge of just about any subject, his love for living in the country, the outdoors whether is was hunting, fishing, gardening, cattle or timber, as well as his hardworking attitude. He graduated from Albany High School in 1961 as Valedictorian and later went on to graduate from SLU in 1967 with a Bachelor’s in Science. Perry spent many years as an Ironworker in the Baton Rouge area. Afterwards, he retired with 20 years of dedicated service as a Sanitarian for the LA Department of Health and Hospitals. He was a faithful member of Albany First Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School, spreading the word of the Lord as an Ordained Deacon, and was also a Trustee. Perry was a great provider for his family and loved spending time making lasting memories with them, especially during family get togethers. His quiet but strong presence and his big heart is already deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Lorraine Richardson Cowart; sons, Wilford Wade Cowart, Matthew Joel Cowart, John Castle Cowart and wife Missy; grandchildren, Joshua Cowart, Tyler Cowart, Elise Irene “Rini” Cowart, and Jacob Cowart; brother, Kenneth Cowart and wife Susan; brother-in-law, Paul G. Richardson and wife Diane; as well as his watchdog, Chico. Preceding Perry Wayne in death were his parents, Wilford Cowart and Belle Fontenot Cowart; sister, Rita Joy Cowart; grandparents, Perry Castle Cowart and Inez Jennings Cowart; brother-in-law, Charles “Danny” Richardson; and his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Sadie Harris Richardson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. Pastor Danny Burnham will officiate the services with interment to follow in New Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Cowart, John Cowart, Mark Cowart, Ronny Cowart, Bryan Neal and Jason Harrison; as well as Honorary Pallbearers, Gary Richardson and Devin Neal. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
