Peter Lynn Turnage, 49, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Pete is survived by his wife, D’Ann; daughters, Mary Eastham and Hannah Turnage; son, Eli Turnage; stepchildren, Chloe Duhon and Rhodes Perry; son-in-law, David Eastham; sisters, Cindy Bloom, Kim Thompkins, Holly Turnage and Sissy Berthelot; brothers, Dugga Turnage and Al Turnage; grandsons, Gavin, Landon, Camden, Mason, and Logan; along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family. Pete was a loving father, husband, and friend. All that knew him, even if for only for five minutes, loved him. He had a positive impact in everything he did. Pete was a Master Sergeant in the Army National Guard and retired after 25 years of service. A special thanks to Dr. Ruben Fabrega and his staff of Ochsner Cancer Center for the years of continuous work and support. Pete was able to extend his life for 9 ½ years with his loved ones. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, located at 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. in Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. David Albin officiating. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, Louisiana.

