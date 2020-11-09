Philip Ronald Devers

Philip Ronald (Ronnie) Devers, Sr. of Walker, LA, formerly of Collinwood, TN, was born November 6, 1945 in Waynesboro, TN, the son of the late Charles H. Devers and Aileen Weaver Devers Long. He was united in marriage to the former Linda Marie Broussard on December 29, 1969 and she preceded him in death on June 6, 2010. Mr. Devers, a retired welding Inspector, a member of Pipefitter's Local #198 in Baton Rouge, LA and a member of the New Life Tabernacle in Satsuma, Louisiana, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at The Crossing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the age of 74 Years, 11 Months, 23 Days. Ronnie loved spending time with his family and had a passion for working on old cars. He worked until age 73 and looked forward to retirement. He is survived by his fiancee, Sheri Harrell of Walker, LA; a son, Philip R. Devers, Jr. of Bartlett, TN; a daughter, Angie Cutrer, husband, Dana L. Cutrer of McComb, MS; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister, Glenda Horton, husband , Nuke of Collinwood, TN and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Devers was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Devers and a sister, Betty Jo Lawson. Services were held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Rev. Keith D. Payne officiating. Burial was in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
