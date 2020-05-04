Phillip Michael Ensminger, native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence at the age of 50. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Morgan Ensminger; son, Kaden Smith; sisters, Amy Malone, Kathy Frith, Sherry (Mike) Gregoire, Ernesta (Andy) Blowers, Susan Harris, Sharon Gilbert, Glory (Craig) Riggins, and Linda (Ray) Jackson; brothers, Randy (Lora) New, Terry New, Leon (Rhonda) Green, and Michael (Angela) New; nieces, Heather Malone and Kristen Duplantis; special aunts, Fay Bryant and May McCumin; ex-wife, Angie; special friends, Karen Connolly, Brandy Boyd, Melissa and Skyler Storm. He was preceded in death by mother, Judy Ensminger Tripp; father, Ernest New; brother, Billy Joe Tripp, Jr.; and nephew, Garrett Kyle Atkins. Phillip grew up around people who always loved him. As a child he stole everyone’s heart with his sweet smile, caring and respectful ways and of course his cute little stutter he had. He loved children and was always someone they loved playing with because of his childlike manner. Phillip always loved helping people and never met a stranger. He touched every heart in some way and was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all. Fly High with the angels Brother, you are free now! Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Greatest party ever’ | Watson community celebrates teacher with surprise retirement parade after 40-year career
- Denham Springs High senior class officers planning student-led parade through city to celebrate Class of 2020
- Popular Denham Springs eatery hopes to reopen next week after closing last month amid coronavirus
- Gov. Edwards says "Louisiana has turned the corner" against COVID-19 during White House press briefing
- Covington man dies in Maurepas crash, State Police reports
- WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER | Denham Springs' Maher gets fresh start with transfer to Southeastern Louisiana
- Livingston Parish government offices to reopen May 4th
- Death toll remains at 15 in Livingston Parish while case count sees largest single-day increase to date
- Friday’s ‘startling’ increase in new cases due to lagging results from new commercial labs, not sign of increased case growth, Edwards says
- Gov. Edwards announces three major changes to stay-at-home order to go into effect May 1
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 27, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 1, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 29, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 28, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 30, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 13, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 4, 2020!
Collections
Commented
- Obesity most common condition among Livingston Parish COVID-19 fatalities, according to coroner’s office (2)
- Louisiana secretary of state will try again to get legislators to approve emergency election plan (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Chinese goods are infused into country-wide price structure (1)
- Parish President Ricks schedules press conference for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss reopening parish services (1)
- BR Food Bank to hold food distribution event at the Church International in Livingston Friday (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 13, 2020! (1)
- Former educator creates Facebook page to be ‘one-stop shop’ for teachers to share ideas during COVID-19 school closure (1)
- Denham Springs High senior class officers planning student-led parade through city to celebrate Class of 2020 (1)
- Livingston Parish reaches 103 reported cases in Department of Health’s latest figures (1)
- Report: Fed’s financial position was $8 trillion worse in 2019 before coronavirus hit (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.