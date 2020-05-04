Phillip Michael Ensminger

Phillip Michael Ensminger, native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence at the age of 50. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Morgan Ensminger; son, Kaden Smith; sisters, Amy Malone, Kathy Frith, Sherry (Mike) Gregoire, Ernesta (Andy) Blowers, Susan Harris, Sharon Gilbert, Glory (Craig) Riggins, and Linda (Ray) Jackson; brothers, Randy (Lora) New, Terry New, Leon (Rhonda) Green, and Michael (Angela) New; nieces, Heather Malone and Kristen Duplantis; special aunts, Fay Bryant and May McCumin; ex-wife, Angie; special friends, Karen Connolly, Brandy Boyd, Melissa and Skyler Storm. He was preceded in death by mother, Judy Ensminger Tripp; father, Ernest New; brother, Billy Joe Tripp, Jr.; and nephew, Garrett Kyle Atkins. Phillip grew up around people who always loved him. As a child he stole everyone’s heart with his sweet smile, caring and respectful ways and of course his cute little stutter he had. He loved children and was always someone they loved playing with because of his childlike manner. Phillip always loved helping people and never met a stranger. He touched every heart in some way and was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all. Fly High with the angels Brother, you are free now! Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

