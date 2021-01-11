R.B. Parker, Sr.

R.B. Parker, Sr.

R.B. Parker, Sr., was born July 8, 1938, in Sicily Island, LA, and passed away January 9, 2021, in Wisner, LA. He was a painter and member of Norris Hill Baptist Church, Sicily Island, LA. R.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Parker and Hazel Colvin Parker; wife, Loraine Robinson Parker (mother of his children); and second wife, Cecil Sloan Parker; brother, Jackie Parker; sister, Patricia Russell; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is survived by his children, daughters, Claudine Parker Inlow and husband Steve, Connie Parker Taylor and husband Terry both of Walker, LA, Caryn Parker Stanley and husband Raymond of Wisner, LA; son, R. B. “Robby” Parker, Jr., and wife Paula of Walker, LA; daughter Lisa Parker Sibley and husband Dewey of Denham Springs, LA; sons, Raymond Parker, and wife Missy and Daymond Parker and Seirena both of Walker, LA; daughter Kay Landry and husband Willie of Livingston, LA; brother, Henry Parker and wife Margaret of Myron, AR, sister Mable Ogden and husband Vance of Sicily Island, LA, brother Hollis Parker and wife Katherin of Sicily Island, LA and uncle Donnie Ray Parker also of Sicily, Island, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Brandon Parker Taylor, Timothy Robichaux, Devin Parker, Harley Leggett, Dylan Parker, Dewey Sibley, and Landon Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brantley Taylor and Christian Wells. Funeral services for Mr. R.B. Parker, Sr. 82, of Wisner, LA, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Dennard First National Chapel, with Bro. Henry Parker and Bro. Mike Griffith officiating. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Internment to following in Evergreen Memorial Park-Denham Springs, LA at 3 p.m. under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.

