Randolph Eugene “Randy” Bass, Sr., passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 11:49 a.m. at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond at the age of 64. He was the co-owner of B and B Auto Salvage. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Bro. Patrick Wollerson. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery in Walker. He is survived by his daughters, Tiffani Bass and Brandi Bass Lanier; son, Randolph “Reb” Bass, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lynne B. and David Gallman, Donna B. McChristian, Pamela O. and Bill Thorne and Marilyn B. Hutchinson; brother, Lloyd Hugh Bass, Jr.; grandchildren, Chloie Coxe, Aydeah Lanier and Mazen McCoy and special niece Iris Talley Roy; special nephew Brian Rush, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Nikki Bass; parents, Lloyd Hugh Bass, Sr. and Mary Louise Bell Bass; brother-in-law, Steve Oliphant; son-in-law, Mathew Brown; niece, Kristi Cavin. Pallbearers will be, Brian Rush, David Honeycutt, David Hutchison, Kevin McChristian, Zane Oliphant, Greg Alford and Cole Bass. Honorary pallbearer will be Bo Bass. Randy was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle to his large family, who he loved with all his heart. He was a people person who rarely met someone he did not try to help. His motto was “If I can’t help you, I will find someone who can.” He loved God, family and loved riding his motorcycle feeling the power beneath him and the wind on his face. “Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but when God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.” Funeral arrangements by Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La.

