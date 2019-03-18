Randy “Bigfoot” Williford, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was 64 years old. Randy loved spending time with his family and working on automobiles. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Alpha Williford; his loving wife of 45 years, Gladys Rains Williford; three daughters, Andria Harmon Tate and husband Teddy Tate, Jr., Rebecca Lynne Williford, Lisa Michelle Weber; 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathon, Lindsey, Gabriel, Christopher, Alexa, Alec, Courtney, Devin, Breanna, Huntter; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ricky and wife Lyn, Jimmy, David; four sisters, Donna and husband Larry, Joy, Glenda and husband Donald, Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. He was preceded in death by his father, William Herschell Williford, and his nephew, Billy Williford. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- UNO DOS TACOS! | Sombreros of Walker owner leases old Subway space in Denham Springs for new taco concept
- 'We will be back' heralds unveiling of two-story, state of the art Denham Springs Elementary
- POWERLIFTING | 'Made of something different': Holden's Politz battles cancer while helping Lady Rockets to state runner-up finish
- ‘Felt like a dream’ | Livingston Parish native Ashton Gill to appear on ‘American Idol’
- Secret Service, Sherrff's Office arrest 7 in credti card-skimming scam
- Livingston Parish natives score golden tickets to American Idol’s Hollywood Round
- Denham Springs couple booked in death of 2-year-old girl
- SOFTBALL | Doyle rallies past scrappy French Settlement squad in 8th inning, 5-4
- Amity Rose Barth
- Dakota Theriot faces Monday arraignment in Ernest family slayings
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mosquito Abatement board approves $325,000 budget, agrees to send ordinance amendment to parish council to remove Denham Springs from service area (2)
- "HAVES" AND "HAVE NOTS" | Revenue stream helps three drainage districts; two districts go unfunded (2)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thurday, March 14, 2019 (2)
- Council members in rural areas of Livingston Parish remain opposed to possibility of zoning laws (1)
- Tax for another Mississippi River Bridge would not pass muster with Livingston Parish voters, Parish President Ricks says (1)
- Walker roundabouts average 2.8 accidents a week in 2018, police say (1)
- Louisiana ranks 3rd overall cheapest in property tax rankings, Livingston Parish ninth most expensive statewide (1)
- Restore La. Task Force members irate over lack of federal response on guidance of additional funds (1)
- Lawsuit filed against HUD to release $250 million in additional flood relief funds after fix to Duplication of Benefits (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Grants return our taxes back to us, but we must say 'thank you' (1)
BATON ROUGE, La - The LSU men's basketball team will face Yale in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Samuel Houston “Sambo” Sims, Sr. passed away at 6:06 a.m. on T…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.