Randy “Bigfoot” Williford, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was 64 years old. Randy loved spending time with his family and working on automobiles. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Alpha Williford; his loving wife of 45 years, Gladys Rains Williford; three daughters, Andria Harmon Tate and husband Teddy Tate, Jr., Rebecca Lynne Williford, Lisa Michelle Weber; 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathon, Lindsey, Gabriel, Christopher, Alexa, Alec, Courtney, Devin, Breanna, Huntter; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ricky and wife Lyn, Jimmy, David; four sisters, Donna and husband Larry, Joy, Glenda and husband Donald, Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. He was preceded in death by his father, William Herschell Williford, and his nephew, Billy Williford. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.