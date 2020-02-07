Rebecca “Becki” Anne Jolibois passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was 68 years old. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Stewart; one daughter, Tonya Noell (Steve); one son, BJ Stewart; six grandchildren, Dylan, Nick and Anna King, Ashton Stewart, Kayla Ballard and Brady Stewart; two sisters, Loretta Beird (Darrell), Valerie Estave (Lloyd); one brother, Randy Jolibois; and several nieces and nephews. Becki is preceded in death by her parents, Cedo and Doris Jolibois, and her daughter April Stewart. A memorial service will be held at Live Oak Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Friends and family can visit starting at 10:30 a.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

