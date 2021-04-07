Regina Walker, a beloved musician, teacher, choral director, and strong community presence, passed away Tuesday, April 6, at the age of 91. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Tyler, Barbara Walker, Dinah Toups, and Terrilee Haley; grandchildren, Katherine Tyler, Lauren Tyler Lyngarkos, Nathan Toups, Joshua Toups, Rachel Toups, Elizabeth Haley, and Benjamin Haley; great-grandchildren, Lyra Toups and Vera Toups. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Omera Allen, and her loving husband of 68 years, Dr. Edwin Walker. She was a beloved member of the community and her church. She will be dearly missed. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs at 2pm with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. You are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.sealefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you send a donation to the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs by visiting www.LPCCsing.org.
