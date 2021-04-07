Regina Walker

Regina Walker

Regina Walker, a beloved musician, teacher, choral director, and strong community presence, passed away Tuesday, April 6, at the age of 91. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Tyler, Barbara Walker, Dinah Toups, and Terrilee Haley; grandchildren, Katherine Tyler, Lauren Tyler Lyngarkos, Nathan Toups, Joshua Toups, Rachel Toups, Elizabeth Haley, and Benjamin Haley; great-grandchildren, Lyra Toups and Vera Toups. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Omera Allen, and her loving husband of 68 years, Dr. Edwin Walker. She was a beloved member of the community and her church. She will be dearly missed. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs at 2pm with visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. You are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.sealefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you send a donation to the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs by visiting www.LPCCsing.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.