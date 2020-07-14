Rev. Larry Kennon McLin, Sr., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home in Denham Springs. He was 81 years old and a native of Livingston Parish. Visitation will be at Hiram Stafford Cemetery (Lod Stafford Road) in Satsuma on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 9 am until religious service at 10 am with burial to follow. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth McLin of Denham Springs, daughter, Elaine Stuart (Jimmy) of Denham Springs, son, Larry McLin Jr. (Amber) of Denham Springs, daughter, Sheila McLin of Denham Springs, son, Steve McLin (Kelly) of Holden, daughter, Tracey McLin of Denham Springs, daughter Nancey Linder (Jacob) of Denham Spring. He had 18 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by 7 brothers and 4 sisters, several nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruby McLin. Rev. Larry McLin pastored Magnolia Apostolic Church. He was retired, loved his family, and church. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
