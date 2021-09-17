Richard Ameal Arnold

Richard Ameal Arnold

Richard Ameal Arnold, 66, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born January 11, 1955, he was a native of Walker, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 20th at Judson Baptist Church, 32470 Walker North Road, Walker, LA 70785. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. with services to follow at 7 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Viki Rousseau Arnold; daughters, Kayla Estes (Jon), Delayna Arnold; grandchildren, Jonathan, Leah, Cydney, Tanner; fur babies, Gumbo, Apollo and Tuffy; siblings, Freddie Arnold (Elaine), Ray Arnold (Geraldine), Johnny Arnold (Mary Alice), Alice Service (Drew), Carter Arnold (Margaret), David Arnold (Cheryl). He is preceded in death by his parents, Ameal Arnold and Tennie Davis Arnold. He retired from IBEW local 995 as an electrician journeyman after 44 years. He loved fishing, and growing and fixing things. He always had a smile on his face. The family would like to thank the staff of the Pierre Part Store, especially Wayne Blanchard. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

