Richard Benjamin Waldrep, age 71 of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on August 26, 2022. After a long illness, he passed quietly at home surrounded by his loving wife, his sons, and other family. Richard is survived by his wife, Laura Linton Waldrep; sons Brian (wife, Janell), David (wife, Kellen), Matthew (wife, Madison); stepdaughter Ashley Johnson (husband, Jacob); grandchildren Brady, Peyton, Perrin, Clara, Camille, and Ellis; and siblings Rusty Waldrep (wife, Mary), Bill Waldrep (wife, Lisa), and Margaret Waldrep Henderson (husband, Peyton). He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Betty Waldrep. On October 3, 1950, Oscar Peyton Waldrep, Jr. (Red) and Elizabeth Aiken Waldrep welcomed their son, Richard, into their loving arms, and from that moment on Richard brought joy to every life he touched. Considerate, caring, and loyal are all words which describe Richard. If one was fortunate to earn Richard’s friendship, he or she had a friend for life. Richard was a proud alumnus of the Denham Springs High School class of 1969. After graduation, he attended the Marion Military Institute in Alabama and Southeastern Louisiana University. Richard used his many exceptional talents to become a master salesman for Acme Brick and Block. Richard was a devoted and loving husband to Laura Waldrep and a wonderful father to sons Brian, David, Matthew, and stepdaughter, Ashley Johnson. A true child at heart, Richard cherished spending time with his six grandchildren: Brady, Peyton, Perrin, Clara, Camille, and Ellis. Richard, the perfect host, loved to see his home filled with family and friends. Richard’s kindness, friendship, and love was obvious to everyone around him. Richard was one of a kind – there will never be another like him. He was a wonderful man who will be missed by all. Special thanks go to Compass Hospice and their care team: Betty Dixon, Tracy Bolgiano, Michelle Broussard, Shae Landry, and Toni Leblanc and to friends and family who were generous with their time and love in Richard’s final days. Visitation will be held at Denham Springs First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 – 12:00. The funeral service will follow with the Reverend Dickie Davis officiating. Pallbearers include Buster Garrison, Stacy Jones, Jay Zuelke, Dale Zuelke, Sam Digirolamo, and Tommy Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA). Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
