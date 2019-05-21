Richard Lee Wilson passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, at Harvest Manor Nursing Home from dementia and other health related problems. He is survived by his friends and caregivers, LJ and Linda Breaux, Melissa Perkins, and his beloved cats, Rosie and Buddy. There will be a private service at a later time. The caregivers would like to thank Harvest Manor Nursing Home and a special thank you to Amber and Shon with Life Source Hospice for love and care that was shown to Richard in his final days. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant, (225) 644-9683.
