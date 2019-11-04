On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, Richard (Richie) Merlin Morgan, Sr., passed away at the age of 57, surrounded by his family at The Crossing by Clairity. Richie was a native and resident of Denham Springs, La. He was a long distance truck driver by trade. Richie enjoyed working on cars, fishing and loved riding motorcycles. Richie was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin E. and Joyce Curtis Morgan of Denham Springs; a brother, Randy K. Morgan; his grandparents, Richard Milton and Beulah Whitehead Curtis of Denham Springs, and Francis Eugene and Mamie Coates Morgan of Greenwell Springs. He is survived by his son, Richard (Rick) and wife Samantha Morgan; his son, Paul Andrew Morgan; his daughter, Heather Morgan Downes and husband Zach; five granddaughters, Gabbi, Brooklyn, Anna, Ryleigh, and Jaizlyn, one grandson, Camden; his sister, Jan Morgan Koranek and husband Brian; and his brother, Russell A. Morgan. Visitation and services will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, with visitation starting on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6-9 p.m. and from 9-11 a.m., with service beginning at 11 a.m.

