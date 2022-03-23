Richard O. Sheridan, Jr.

Rick, 68, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Crain (David) of Bogalusa; son, Kevin DeLeon of Mobile, AL; grandson, Dave Crain; sisters, Shannon and Van “Andy” Anderson of Baton Rouge, Bablyon “Babs” Sheridan, and William “Willie” Smith of Watson. Rick was also blessed with four beautiful previous wives. His parents, Nelda Bond Sheridan Haire and Richard O. Sheridan, Sr., preceded him in death. Rick was very competitive, he played on the Bogalusa Highs School Lumberjack football team that won the 1971 State Championship. For many years he loved riding motorcycles and was awarded numerous trophies racing dirt bikes. “Rickey” loved Pearl Rivers and we all spent many hours and lots of fun on the “houseboat.” He is missed by all who knew him. Every day he started is day with friends at the coffee shops. He was so appreciative and thankful, and always had a big smile and sparkling blue eyes. Rick’s later years were plagued with health problems. A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022, at 2 pm, at Southside Baptist Church, 7572 Vincent Road, Denham Springs. Please join us. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services 225-644-9683.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘I’m beyond grateful for them’ | Maurepas firefighters save infant who wasn’t breathing
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office releases new details on stabbing, carjacking on I-12
- Denham Springs senior wins $10,000 prize from U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program
- Authorities investigating stabbing, carjacking on Interstate-12 in Livingston Parish
- Denham Springs residents speak out against proposed apartment complex
- Authorities investigating string of unlocked vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs area
- Catch this heartwarming moment between a father and daughter during a basketball game
- Suspect in stabbing, carjacking in Interstate-12 in custody, sheriff says
- Denham Springs woman embroiled in high-profile sex crimes case gets life in prison
- BASKETBALL | Area all-district teams
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Live Oak High students perform teen comedy | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Doyle edges French Settlement in district clash | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Doyle tops Maurepas in Livingston Parish match | Photo Gallery
- Boats hit the river for Krewe of Tickfaw’s annual Mardi Gras parade | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Parish Library celebrates fandoms in return of Comic Con event | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Parish schools host STEAM Expo | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Maurepas takes on Dunham | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Denham Springs police officer recognized for saving resident from falling off roof (1)
- Fire Protection District 4 seeks support of proposed millage to increase services (1)
- BUSINESS | The Magic of Being Your Best (1)
- State Fire Marshal’s Office rescinds statewide burn ban (1)
- OPINION | Letter to the editor: Five-mill ad valorem tax ‘essential’ funding source for LPPS construction projects, superintendent says (1)
- Updated
- 3
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.