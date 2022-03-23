Richard O. Sheridan, Jr.

Richard O. Sheridan, Jr.

Rick, 68, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Crain (David) of Bogalusa; son, Kevin DeLeon of Mobile, AL; grandson, Dave Crain; sisters, Shannon and Van “Andy” Anderson of Baton Rouge, Bablyon “Babs” Sheridan, and William “Willie” Smith of Watson. Rick was also blessed with four beautiful previous wives. His parents, Nelda Bond Sheridan Haire and Richard O. Sheridan, Sr., preceded him in death. Rick was very competitive, he played on the Bogalusa Highs School Lumberjack football team that won the 1971 State Championship. For many years he loved riding motorcycles and was awarded numerous trophies racing dirt bikes. “Rickey” loved Pearl Rivers and we all spent many hours and lots of fun on the “houseboat.” He is missed by all who knew him. Every day he started is day with friends at the coffee shops. He was so appreciative and thankful, and always had a big smile and sparkling blue eyes. Rick’s later years were plagued with health problems. A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022, at 2 pm, at Southside Baptist Church, 7572 Vincent Road, Denham Springs. Please join us. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services 225-644-9683.

