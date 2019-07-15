Richard “Rick” Ray Simms

Richard “Rick” Ray Simms, a native of Chickasaw, AL, and a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on June 14, 2019, at the age of 69. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Ray and Joan Badon Simms. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Denise Anderson Simms; three children, Sam Linder and husband Chad, Chris Simms and wife Lacy, Leigh-Ann Herman and husband Jon; five grandchildren, Cole Linder, Cameron Simms, Piper Linder, Connor Simms, Lorelei Herman; one sister Leslie Simms. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist in Denham Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick’s name to Shriners Hospitals (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc).

