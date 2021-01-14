Richard Wesley Cherry — a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all — passed away peacefully at his home in French Settlement, LA, on January 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Richard was born in Jennings, LA, on May 3, 1946, to Homer and Ruth Cherry. He attended Lake Charles High where he wore number 84 playing both right tackle and right guard. In 1968, he completed Law Enforcement Training and in 1970, he graduated from McNeese State University with a B.S. in history and coaching. Throughout the next decade, he worked as a Deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lake Charles and at LCIS penitentiary in Dequincy, LA, where he coached basketball to inmates. After moving to Baton Rouge, Richard, affectionately known as “Coach”, began his 27-year career at French Settlement High School where he taught American History and Louisiana History. In his first years there, he coached junior high boys’ basketball, was an assistant coach to both high school boys and girls basketball, and coached track. However, in 1992, all that changed when he found his true calling as the Head Softball Coach of the Lady Lions. In his 19 years as Head Coach, he took the Lady Lions to 17 playoff appearances, won 14 district titles, 2 state championships, and was twice Coach of the Year. He retired in 2012. Richard was a superhero dad and extremely devoted father, a zealous sportsman that enjoyed fishing and golfing, an avid reader of historical biographies and Stephen King novels, a lover of music, a wonderful dancer, a friend of “the Patio”, and a Christian who loved God, his students and players, and his family. All who knew him will remember his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, and his willingness to come anytime of night to help those who needed him. He was a man that greeted you with a firm handshake and an infectious laughter. And he loved his Alabama Crimson Tide! He is survived by his daughter Martinique-Mariessa’ Wesley Cherry (Jerry Ware); as well as his sister Shirley Autra and niece Elizabeth Burge. He is preceded in death by his parents Homer and Ruth Cherry, his grandparents Homer and Viola Cherry, and his grandparents William and Nellie Bingham. He is also survived by his ‘sons’ James Lentz and Oochie (Susan) Harrison; and his ‘grandchildren’ Bradley, Benjamin, Toni, Tanner, Garan, Shayla, and Santana. He is also preceded in death by ‘son’ Danny Lentz. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations go to French Settlement High School Softball Team in French Settlement, LA. A celebration to honor Richard Cherry will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled with Church Funeral Services of St. Amant.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs Police Department searching for missing teen
- Louisiana identifies more than 100K fraudulent unemployment benefits claims
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks man wanted for battery
- Walker Police Department searching for owner of truck tied to recent assault
- Gov. Edwards releases statement after near-record day of COVID-19 deaths
- Gov. Edwards to address COVID-19 response, announce latest order in Tuesday press conference
- Livingston Parish Library temporarily closing Main Branch after COVID-19 exposure
- Deputies searching for Springfield man wanted for ‘multiple’ narcotics, weapons charges
- Check out which pharmacies in Livingston Parish will be receiving limited shipments of COVID-19 vaccine
- Case versus Firehouse BBQ to be heard in Livingston Parish
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Albany at Holden | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany at Holden | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Lakeshore at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Catholic at Walker | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Pope John Paul II | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Pope John Paul II | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lakeshore at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- Images of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Pearl River | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Pearl River | Photo Gallery
Commented
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Loranger | Photo Gallery (1)
- Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief (1)
- Despite federal changes, Louisiana sticking to its current vaccine prioritization plan for now (1)
- OPINION | The Postmaster General is here to stay – and that’s a good thing (1)
- Gov. Edwards releases statement after near-record day of COVID-19 deaths (1)
- Nashville bombing suspect died in Christmas Day blast (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Melinda Leigh Edelmann Moore was born on February 06, 1961, to…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.