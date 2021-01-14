Richard Wesley Cherry

Richard Wesley Cherry — a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many, and a friend to all — passed away peacefully at his home in French Settlement, LA, on January 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Richard was born in Jennings, LA, on May 3, 1946, to Homer and Ruth Cherry. He attended Lake Charles High where he wore number 84 playing both right tackle and right guard. In 1968, he completed Law Enforcement Training and in 1970, he graduated from McNeese State University with a B.S. in history and coaching. Throughout the next decade, he worked as a Deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in Lake Charles and at LCIS penitentiary in Dequincy, LA, where he coached basketball to inmates. After moving to Baton Rouge, Richard, affectionately known as “Coach”, began his 27-year career at French Settlement High School where he taught American History and Louisiana History. In his first years there, he coached junior high boys’ basketball, was an assistant coach to both high school boys and girls basketball, and coached track. However, in 1992, all that changed when he found his true calling as the Head Softball Coach of the Lady Lions. In his 19 years as Head Coach, he took the Lady Lions to 17 playoff appearances, won 14 district titles, 2 state championships, and was twice Coach of the Year. He retired in 2012. Richard was a superhero dad and extremely devoted father, a zealous sportsman that enjoyed fishing and golfing, an avid reader of historical biographies and Stephen King novels, a lover of music, a wonderful dancer, a friend of “the Patio”, and a Christian who loved God, his students and players, and his family. All who knew him will remember his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his generous smile, and his willingness to come anytime of night to help those who needed him. He was a man that greeted you with a firm handshake and an infectious laughter. And he loved his Alabama Crimson Tide! He is survived by his daughter Martinique-Mariessa’ Wesley Cherry (Jerry Ware); as well as his sister Shirley Autra and niece Elizabeth Burge. He is preceded in death by his parents Homer and Ruth Cherry, his grandparents Homer and Viola Cherry, and his grandparents William and Nellie Bingham. He is also survived by his ‘sons’ James Lentz and Oochie (Susan) Harrison; and his ‘grandchildren’ Bradley, Benjamin, Toni, Tanner, Garan, Shayla, and Santana. He is also preceded in death by ‘son’ Danny Lentz. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations go to French Settlement High School Softball Team in French Settlement, LA. A celebration to honor Richard Cherry will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled with Church Funeral Services of St. Amant.

