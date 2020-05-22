Robby Dale Font, Sr., passed away April 29 at his home in Livingston Parish. He was 59. Robby is survived by a son, Robby Font, Jr., and Rachel Leigh Pomerleau; three grandchildren, Aidan M. Font, Asya L. Font and Miguel A. Pomerleau; his father, Bobby R. Font, Sr.; a brother, Bobby R. Font, Jr.; and a sister, Ann Louise Font. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Hooper Font. Robby was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and attended Istrouma High School and Walker High School. He worked as a carpenter and an electrician all his life. The family plans a private remembrance. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.