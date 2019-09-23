Robert Bruce McLaughlin Jr. was born April 17, 1939, to Bruce and Melba McLaughlin in Bogalusa, LA, and died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, not far from his Livingston Parish home from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. He was surrounded by friends and family who will miss him greatly. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 9 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at The Way Church of Denham Springs, 9270 Cockerham Road. Officiating will be Rev. Rhett Major. Graveside services and interment will follow in Beachridge Cemetery under the direction of McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Robert was a 1957 graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Marines. He was an ordained minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Robert loved (in order) Jesus, his family, being a Marine and telling stories that he had told 100 times. He was generous with his friends and family and was helpful to people he had just met. He spent time with his Men’s Bible Study group, fishing, motorcycling and had a fascination with God’s creation evidenced by frequent sight-seeing rides on the Cumbres & Toltec train that runs from Chama, New Mexico, to Antonito, Colorado. He was preceded in death by a son, Duane McLaughlin; a great-grandson, Malachi; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bruce McLaughlin; and a brother, Thomas McLaughlin. He is survived by his two sons, Robert Bruce McLaughlin III (Darline) of Eagle River, Alaska, and Jason McLaughlin of French Settlement; two daughters, Tressie Lusk (Andy) of Baker and Terri Mitchell (Stacey) of French Settlement; four sisters, Joy McLaughlin Bernard (Hugh) of Ruston, Nancy McLaughlin Sullivan (Bobby) of Chamba, New Mexico; June McLaughlin Dowden of Denham Springs; and Margaret McLaughlin of Huntington, WV; his brother Tommy’s widow Sondra King McLaughlin of Denham Springs; a brother Kenneth McLaughlin of Baton Rouge; 12 grandchildren (and one on the way); 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include his grandsons, Christopher McLaughlin, Michael McLaughlin, Brandon McLaughlin, Bruce McLaughlin, A.J. Lusk, Shane Bass Jr; and nephews, Jim McLaughlin, Joshua McLaughlin, and Ryan Dowden. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- UPDATE | Witnesses say victim not armed; jury convicts man in slaying (1)
- Denham Springs Police Department identifies man suspected of defrauding victim suffering from Alzheimer's (1)
- Parish council approves expansion of Ward II Water (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Hunt for money targeted wrong millage (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23Free
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24Free
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.