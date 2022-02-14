Robert Edward “Buddy” Levisee, Sr.

Robert Edward “Buddy” Levisee, Sr.

Robert Edward “Buddy” Levisee, Sr., passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022, at his home in Denham Springs. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Buddy managed his death with strength and grace. On his final day, he was surrounded by his wife and his children, whom he loved more than anything in the world. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents Austin and Helen (Christine) Levisee. Siblings, Chester (Butch) Levisee and Barbara Alford. Grand Daughter Heather Levisee. Buddy is survived by his wife Shelia Johnston Levisee for 46 years. He is survived by his 9 children, Robert Levisee, Jr., married to Amber, Kelly Levisee, Tracy Levisee, Marcy Levisee, married to Kevin, Stephanie Coco, married to Jamie, James Levisee Sr., married to Natalie, Robin Terry, married to David, Jennifer Levisee Degraw, married to Jermoy, and Joshua Levisee. 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Helen Morgan and Virgina Welch. When Buddy was not with his family you could probably find him in a boat in the Spillway, where he will return for one more final time. Buddy was known to be called Robert, Buddy, Dad, King Fudd (his preferred name, but we didn’t call him that), Pops, Paw Paw. But his favorite was “BABY” called to him by his loving wife Shelia “Faye” Levisee. May you Rest in Peace, King Fudd! Buddy has gone fishing!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.