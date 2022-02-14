Robert Edward “Buddy” Levisee, Sr., passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022, at his home in Denham Springs. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Buddy managed his death with strength and grace. On his final day, he was surrounded by his wife and his children, whom he loved more than anything in the world. Buddy is preceded in death by his parents Austin and Helen (Christine) Levisee. Siblings, Chester (Butch) Levisee and Barbara Alford. Grand Daughter Heather Levisee. Buddy is survived by his wife Shelia Johnston Levisee for 46 years. He is survived by his 9 children, Robert Levisee, Jr., married to Amber, Kelly Levisee, Tracy Levisee, Marcy Levisee, married to Kevin, Stephanie Coco, married to Jamie, James Levisee Sr., married to Natalie, Robin Terry, married to David, Jennifer Levisee Degraw, married to Jermoy, and Joshua Levisee. 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Helen Morgan and Virgina Welch. When Buddy was not with his family you could probably find him in a boat in the Spillway, where he will return for one more final time. Buddy was known to be called Robert, Buddy, Dad, King Fudd (his preferred name, but we didn’t call him that), Pops, Paw Paw. But his favorite was “BABY” called to him by his loving wife Shelia “Faye” Levisee. May you Rest in Peace, King Fudd! Buddy has gone fishing!
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police: Springfield man dies in Livingston Parish crash
- Lawyer for Cynthia Perkins files for continuance after ‘exculpatory evidence’ comes to light
- ‘I’ve watched the house steadily, steadily decline’ | Denham Springs City Council condemns house on 4H Club Road
- State Police: Baton Rouge motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash
- Krewe of Denham Springs crowns 2022 king and queen during ‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’ ball
- LPSO: Three arrested after allegedly stripping copper cables from utility poles, fleeing deputies
- Denham Springs woman gets 46 months in federal prison, ordered to pay $870K after embezzlement scheme
- Lawyer for Cynthia Perkins requests new trial venue due to ‘extraordinary media coverage, pretrial publicity’
- John Mack indicted on eight counts in child sex abuse case
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | French Settlement pulls away from Doyle to clinch share of district title
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Actors prepare for medieval dinner theater fundraiser for Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs | Photo Gallery
- Officials, community celebrate opening of Denham Springs Elementary | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at French Settlement | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Alexandria Senior High at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Springfield at French Settlement | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs storms to 76-47 win over Central | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs falls to Zachary in district finale | Photo Gallery
- Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cook-off returns to raise money for veterans | Photo Gallery
- LPPS Talented Arts Program presents ‘Little Women’ | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak races past Central, 51-38 | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Two men arrested in connection to armed robbery of 87-year-old Holden man (2)
- Doyle High's homecoming parade rolls through streets of Livingston | Photo Gallery (1)
- OPINION | App “Antitrust” bill attacks property rights (1)
- High-ranking Walker police official arrested on domestic violence-related charge (1)
- LPSO: Two arrested in connection to two armed robberies in Denham Springs area (1)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge over the weekend, LDH figures show (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Robert Edward “Buddy” Levisee, Sr., passed away peacefully on …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.