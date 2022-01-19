Robert Lynn Gill

Robert Lynn Gill

Robert Lynn Gill “Bubba,” a U.S. veteran, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the age of 56 at Lane Regional Medical Center. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Barbara Allen; daughter, Ashley Marie Carter; grandchildren, Payton, Presley and Jason Greenwood, Jr.; brother, Carl Gill and wife Amanda; sister JoAnn and husband Lee Johnson; sister Glory and husband Craig Riggins; sister Linda and husband Ray Jackson. He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Le Roy Gill and stepfather Robert Lee Allen; his son, Christopher Lynn Gill; and his twin sister Crystal Gill; maternal grandmother, Annie Graves; grandfather Lawrence Graves; granddaughter, Anastasia Greenwood; nephews, Jacob Scott, and Robert Allen Jackson, and Garrett Kyle Atkins. Bubba had 25 years of employment at J&C Machine Works & Fabricating, Inc. Visiting will be Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Graveside Service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Garden, 6213 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.