Robert Rudolph (Rudy) Stafford of Walker, 102, passed away in his sleep at his home on May 20, 2019. Rudy was preceded in death by his wife, Irene LaRose, whom he had been married to for 75 years until her death in 2014; his granddaughter, Yvette Garris; and son-in-law Camille Quoyeser. Rudy was the youngest of John Wiley and Birdie Stafford’s 11 children who all preceded him in death. Rudy is survived by his children, Donald Stafford (Dee), Gulfport, MS; Kenneth Stafford (Betty), Walker; Carolyn Quoyeser, Frisco, TX; Charles Stafford (Linda), Signal Mountain, TN; and Bob Stafford (Cathy), Richmond, TX. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Rudy met and fell in love with Irene LaRose from Lockport when he started his career in the oil industry. They spent many years living and working in Texas but eventually moved back to Louisiana living for a number of years in Port Barre and Lafayette. When Rudy retired from Amoco Production Company, he and Irene moved back to his old home place in Corbin. He followed his dreams and built an exact replica of the home in which he was raised. He loved the land around the old home place and raised many a bountiful garden. He defied the notion that you can’t go home again and by the grace of God, died on the same grounds on which he was born and raised. Visitation for family and friends will be at the Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 25, from 11 ap.m. - 1 p.m., with a service beginning at 1 p.m. in the Seale Chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Stafford Cemetery in Corbin. Pallbearers will include his grandsons, John Stafford, Steve Stafford, Ben Stafford, Brandon, Brady Stafford, Lane Kropg, and Connor Bodin. All family and friends are invited to a reception following the graveside service at Mr. Stafford’s home located near the Stafford Cemetery. A special thank you and much gratitude from the family for those dedicated caregivers who took care of Mr. Stafford including Joyce, Hilda, Teresa, Nancy, and Dekovia. You are special people. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
