I chose you, I wanted you, I appointed you,I set you where you are (John 15:16). Roberta Ann Petty, age 66, lost her battle to cancer June 7, 2019, at Nottingham Regional Rehab center. She was a long time resident of Denham Springs. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters and spouses, Rachel and James Crehan, Ditha and Dallas, Omie and Steven Hunt and Devin Rebstock; and grandkids, Gerald, Keith, Destiny, Brooke, Madey, Camryn, Brook’lynn, Connor, and Carter. She is preceded in death by her husband John E. Petty. She fought a long hard battle with cancer until God called her home peacefully to be reunited with her husband of 50 years. Cremation will be done by The Church services in Walker, LA. There will be no service to follow.

