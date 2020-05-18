Robyn Ann Watts, also known as “RAB,” was born on March 16, 1967, in Baton Rouge, LA, to the late John Thomas Brown & Gwendolyn Sceroler Brown. She passed away at the age of 53 on May 15, 2020, in Walker, LA. She loved horses, rodeos, and was a huge animal fanatic as well as a big LSU fan. Robyn is predeceased by her grandparents, John Allen Brown, Lucille Brown, Robert Sceroler and Nettie Sceroler. She is survived by her only sibling William “Skeet” Brown and his wife Colette “Cissy” Brown as well as her only nephew Cody Matthew Brown. The family will have a private visitation and service at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. The family asks that if you come to the visitation, please be respectful of the social distancing requirements and also make the visit brief in order to stay safe during this pandemic. “The Last Ride” where family and friends will take one last ride with Robyn on horseback to the barn where she will be set free will be held on Saturday in Walker, LA, with a time to be determined. Many of you have asked how you can help our family during this difficult time. In lieu of sending plants and flowers, we ask that you donate to Robyn’s funeral fund on www.gofundme.com and search for Robyn Ann Watts - RAB’s Funeral Fund. We appreciate your support. Thank you. Please sign the online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.

